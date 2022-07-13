West Salem Sisters To Compete At HS Rodeo Nationals in Wyoming

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- West Salem sisters, Grace and Josie Waldenberger, are some of the top rodeo cowgirls in the entire state of Wisconsin. Whether it's roping, riding, or goat tying, the pair can do it all.
"People think I ride bucking horses and bulls, so that's pretty funny. But once I explain it to them, they think it's pretty cool," said Grace.
Both girls are set to compete in the Nationals Final High School Rodeo next week in Gillette, Wyoming. Grace, who recently graduated, qualified in seven events. Josie, a rising sophomore, qualified in two.
It wasn't easy for them to make it this far. Only the top four finishers from each state move on to nationals.
"I don't believe there are a lot of people that realize the amount of dedication that goes in to rodeo," said Chad Waldenberger, the girls' dad.
Part of the sisters' drive to be the best stems for a little bit of a sibling rivalry.
"I don't really want my little sister to beat me. But she's beat me a couple of times," said Grace. "I'm happy for her. When we run back-to-back, I always stand in the arena, yell for her. I'm always trying to help her as much as I can."
"She pushes me everyday. She knows what I'm doing wrong and when I'm doing it, and she'll give me advice," said Josie. "Most of the times she beats me, but there's always a couple of times- we'll be close. It's fun."
It's no surprise that rodeo helps bring the Waldenberger's closer together. They consider it a family affair. It was Grace and Josie's older sister, Jessa, who first showed an interest in riding, and now their dad is one of their biggest fans.
"It's incredibly humbling to watch them succeed the way that they've succeeded," said Chad.
More than 1,600 contestants will go head-to-head during nationals--it's known as one of the largest rodeos in the world.
The girls believe they're ready for the bright lights.
"State finals it gets super loud, everybody is pumped up and stuff," said Grace. "I love that energy, I feel I do better in that."