West Salem still seeking first win, hosts Altoona

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Panthers open up play on their home field for the first time this season. Their first home game, Friday's 8-5 loss to Central, was moved from West Salem to Copeland Park.
They helped Altoona kick off the season Monday evening. But the Railroaders offense looked to be in midseason form, with runners crossing the plate in 5 of the game's 7 innings.
The Panthers drop to 0-2 on the season following the 9-5 loss.
West Salem next game: 4/8 vs. De Soto 5:00pm
Altoona next game: 4/7 @ Ellsworth 4:30pm