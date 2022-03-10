West Salem takes down Adams-Friendship in sectional semis

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WXOW)- The West Salem Panthers matched up with Adams-Friendship on Thursday in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals.
West Salem spreading the offense well in the first half, with five different Panthers scoring between five and seven points before the break.
Carson Koepnick added 15 in the second half to finish with a team-high 22.
West Salem outscores Adams-Friendship by 21 in the second-half on the way to a 76-45 victory.
"The defense translates to offense. If we get steals, if we get rebounds, we push it up the floor and we get wide open shots, and I happened to hit them," said Koepnick.
Panthers will play Baldwin-Woodville at Arcadia High School on Saturday. The winner on that game will move on to state.