West Salem takes down Onalaska in battle of state powers

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Peter Lattos scored 27 points, Carson Koepnick added 18, and the Panthers used a strong second half to get a 75-62 road win over the Hilltoppers on Tuesday.
Coming into the night, Onalaska was ranked 3rd in the state in Division 2 and West Salem was ranked 2nd in Division 3.
Evan Anderson had 23 points for the Hilltoppers, who wall to 14-4 on the season.
With the win, West Salem improves to 18-1.
"I think we just played together well as a team," said Lattos. "We played good team defense. We went on runs, and when they went on runs, we didn't let them keep going, we fought back. In the end, we came out on top, which was awesome."