West Salem will turn to newcomers in hopes of repeating last seaon's success

West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) West Salem is hoping to finish their season at the same place they finished last season, at Camp Randall in Madison.
The Panthers were the Division 4 state runner-up.
They're ready to make another run for it this year.
This year's squad has a unique make up to it.
They have a high number of seniors returning, 17 of them.
But they don't have a ton of experience.
West Salem has just six returning starters.
But the Panthers have gone 20-4 over the last two seasons and so they want to make sure the bar is set high again this fall.
"Our guys really understand that it's about having standards and expectations and living up to those. When that happens, good things can come our way. There's a lot of things that can make a season in that regard special. But if we keep our checklist in front of us, we're going to have a good thing," said head coach Justin Jehn.
"This team has a lot of potential. I see a lot of skills that were on the team last year and people who really want to do what we did last year. Everyone saw how much fun it was to go and play at Camp Randall. So that's in the back of everyone's minds. Everyone is trying as hard as they can. I'm really optimistic for this season," said senior lineman Sam Stenberg.
This will be West Salem's second season in the Coulee Conference.
They won the coulee last year.