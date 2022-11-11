West Salem wins rematch over Onalaska 37-14, advances to state finals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Brett McConkey had two touchdown passes, Luke Noel added two scores on the ground, and West Salem rode a big 2nd half to a 37-14 win over Onalaska in Level 4 of the WIAA playoffs on Friday night.
The Hilltoppers won the Week 1 matchup of these two Division 3 titans by a final score of 14-13, but the Panthers got revenge for that loss and then some.
Onalaska struck first on a long touchdown pass from Adam Skifton to Nicky Odom before the Panthers exploded for 37 straight points.
McConkey's touchdown passes went to Andy Johnson and Chris Calico. West Salem added another score on a pick-six.
West Salem advances to the state finals in Madison. They'll play Monroe at 10am on Friday, November 18th.