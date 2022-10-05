Westby continues it's dominance in the Coulee

Westby. Wis. (WXOW) Westby's 3-2 win over West Salem Tuesday pretty much secured the Coulee Conference title.
The Norsemen are 20-1 on the year, including a perfect 9-0 record in conference play.
Their only loss of the season came all the way back in August.
With seniors Jayda Berg and Emily Collins leading the charge.
The Norsemen are dreaming big.
They believe securing the program's first-ever state berth becomes a more realistic goal with every win.
"It is really a storybook season for us. We are playing some great volleyball, against some really great teams. We talk about that all the time, what that 'pie in the sky' goal is, and I do feel like this season we can do those big things," said head coach Arena Kvamme.
"We have 13 seniors, and I think that really unites us. The two juniors, our setters, we really bring them in. We're just really united as a team," said senior Jayda Berg.
Westby is ranked 6th in the state in the latest wissports.net coaches poll.