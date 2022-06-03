Westby freshman Gluch wins high jump title

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Erin Gluch of Westby takes home first place in the Division 2 girls high jump at the WIAA state track meet despite only being a freshman.
Gluch won gold after clearing a height of 5'5", praising those close to her for the success.
"I mean I'm excited," Gluch said. "I completed the two goals I wanted to but I'm just kind of taking it all in. My brother's here and my teammate Megan is here. We're all kind of in the mindset to succeed. They kind of just drive me through."
Logan's Kalli Knoble finished fourth in the event as well.