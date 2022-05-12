Westby hosts Viroqua in highschool baseball showdown

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW)- Westby hosted Viroqua for a high school boys baseball showdown Thursday evening.
Viroqua came out the gate hot, bases loaded and Casey Kowalcyzk smacks one down field sending home two runners putting Viroqua in a 2-0 lead top of the second inning.
The Blackhawks maintain a dominant pace early on with Griffin Olson sending home a runner in the top of the third inning adding to his total of two RBI's during the game.
Westby trying to make a comeback with Cale Griffin sending a grounder right side of the field but the Blackhawks managed to hold him for a single.
Viroqua's Ethan Solberg had two RBI's on the evening.
Viroqua will take home the victory with a final score 15-5