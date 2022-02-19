Westby hosts WIAA Division 3 Wrestling Sectionals

WESTBY, Wisc. (WXOW) - Serving as the final step before the State Tournament, Westby welcomed grapplers from around the area looking to extend their season. The top three finishers in each weight class will advance to Madison.
A big day for Aquinas, as they advance competitors in 7 of the 14 weight classes.
Locals advancing to State:
106 : 1st - Jake Patrick (Aquinas)
132: 2nd - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua)
145: 1st - Robert 'Tate' Flege (Aquinas)
152: 1st - Aiden Brosinski (De Soto); 2nd - Joseph Penchi (Aquinas); 3rd - Colin O'Neil (Cashton)
160: 1st - Calvin Hargrove (Aquinas)
170: 1st - David Malin (Aquinas)
182: 1st - Riley Klar (Aquinas)
285: 1st - Dylan Nottestad (Westby); 2nd - Preston Horihan (Aquinas)