Westby ready to contend with the Coulee's best this season

Westby, Wis. (WXOW) The Westby Norsemen will dress a baker's dozen seniors and just as many returning starters.
Westby finished 6-4 last year, a one-win improvement from the year prior.
Head coach Andy Hulst has his team focused on week one at Richland Center-- and getting some early wins can help boost their spirits for what's next.
"Realistically, I think that we should be competing with some of these teams for our conference. West Salem, Aquinas, G-E-T. Arcadia will be better. It's a very tough conference. Obviously, we've seen that over the last couple years with Aquinas winning state twice over the last two years and West Salem getting to state. It's hard to get on that level, but that's where we're hoping to get this year," Hulst said.
Hulst adds that conditions for practice have been hot and dry-- but he's still proud of his guy's work ethic since the start of camp.