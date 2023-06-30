Westby, Viroqua open Legion tournament with wins

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Viroqua Legion Tournament kicked off Friday and the two closest teams opened play with wins.
Westby defeated Onalaska 14-5 in five innings followed by Viroqua besting G-E-T 9-6.
Westby got three runs in the top of the 1st, but Onalaska responded quickly with a pair of their own. Ben Foss lined one to right with the bases loaded to bring in two of his teammates.
Westby went on a tear soon after. Gavin Larson and Connor Botzler were among the Bandits with RBIs to nab a win early in the tournament.
In the nightcap, Viroqua also got three runs in the 1st, all with two outs. It started with a line drive to center by Casey Kowalczyk to bring a run home. Jackson Hoyum followed that up with a grounder that scored another.
In the 2nd, G-E-T responded with three of their own. Nathan Holthaus and Brenden Brady using their bats to drive in runs.
The action at the tournament continues Saturday when Onalaska plays West Salem at 10:30 a.m. Hosting Viroqua will play Prairie du Chien at 7:30 p.m.