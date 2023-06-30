 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Westby, Viroqua open Legion tournament with wins

  • Updated
  • 0
WESTBY.jpg

The Viroqua Legion Tournament kicked off Friday and the two closest teams opened play with wins.

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Viroqua Legion Tournament kicked off Friday and the two closest teams opened play with wins.

Westby defeated Onalaska 14-5 in five innings followed by Viroqua besting G-E-T 9-6.

Westby got three runs in the top of the 1st, but Onalaska responded quickly with a pair of their own. Ben Foss lined one to right with the bases loaded to bring in two of his teammates.

Westby went on a tear soon after. Gavin Larson and Connor Botzler were among the Bandits with RBIs to nab a win early in the tournament.

In the nightcap, Viroqua also got three runs in the 1st, all with two outs. It started with a line drive to center by Casey Kowalczyk to bring a run home. Jackson Hoyum followed that up with a grounder that scored another.

VIR.jpg

In the 2nd, G-E-T responded with three of their own. Nathan Holthaus and Brenden Brady using their bats to drive in runs.

The action at the tournament continues Saturday when Onalaska plays West Salem at 10:30 a.m. Hosting Viroqua will play Prairie du Chien at 7:30 p.m.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 