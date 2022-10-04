 Skip to main content
Westby volleyball stays unbeaten in conference with dramatic win over West Salem

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW)- Jayda Berg finished with 22 kills, Emily Collins added 17, and the Westby volleyball team rallied from a late deficit to knock off West Salem Tuesday night and improve to 20-1 on the season. 

The Norsemen are a perfect 9-0 so far in Coulee Conference play. West Salem is in 2nd place in the conference- the Panthers only two losses have both been to Westby. 

West Salem came out strong, winning the first set, before Westby rallied to take sets 2 and 3. The Panthers bounced back to force a fifth set, and led most of the way until the Norsemen went on a run to stay unbeaten in the Coulee. 

Kendall Burkhamer had 12 kills for the Panthers in a losing effort. 

