Westby's Berg ready to be a two-sport athlete at Winona State

Westby, Wis. (WXOW) Area athletes have had Wednesday, November 9 circled on their calendars for a while, not to mention college recruiters too.
It's National Signing Day, where college plans are finalized.
Westby's jayda Berg put her signature on a letter of intent to compete at Winona State.
Berg will be a multi-sport athlete for the Warriors.
She will play volleyball and softball.
The dual sport star is ready for the next level.
"The coaching staff is very welcoming. When I went to visit the teams were very welcoming too. I didn't want to go far away for college and it's only about 45-50 minutes. The atmosphere at Winona State is great," Berg said.