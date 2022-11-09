 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING NEWS

Westby's Berg ready to be a two-sport athlete at Winona State

  • Updated
  • 0
Jayda Berg signs with Winona St.

Area athletes have had Wednesday, November 9 circled on their calendars for a while, not to mention college recruiters too.

Westby, Wis. (WXOW) Area athletes have had Wednesday, November 9 circled on their calendars for a while, not to mention college recruiters too.

It's National Signing Day, where college plans are finalized.

Westby's jayda Berg put her signature on a letter of intent to compete at Winona State.

Berg will be a multi-sport athlete for the Warriors.

She will play volleyball and softball.

The dual sport star is ready for the next level.

"The coaching staff is very welcoming.  When I went to visit the teams were very welcoming too.  I didn't want to go far away for college and it's only about 45-50 minutes.  The atmosphere at Winona State is great," Berg said.

Tags

Recommended for you