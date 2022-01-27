Westby's Constalie leaves lasting legacy

Westby, Wis. (WXOW) Bob Constalie has been a fixture in Westby for 28 seasons.
He retired from coaching a couple of seasons ago.
Thursday night, the school honored Constalie by naming the court after him, "Constalie Court."
Constalie was the head coach for the Norseman for 28 seasons.
He finished with 469 career wins, 7 conference titles and 3 trips to State.
No the Westby native will be forever etched in the schools basketball lore.
"It's humbling, proud of the basketball program here, proud of the things we accomplished, and all the kids I got to work with over the years. You know, the kids teach you more than you teach them," Constalie said.