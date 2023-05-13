When in Rome: UW-L football ready for upcoming trip to Italy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse football team will soon go on adventure that around 100 players and coaches will never forget.
The Eagles will head for Italy on May 22 and stay until May 30.
While not an easy trip to plan out, Head Coach Matt Janus says things like this is what UW-L is all about.
“The culture of our program is the experience," Janus said. "Using football to create a wonderful four years in college here. It obviously ties into our city and our university. To be able to take our kids overseas and be able to show them this is so special and so meaningful.”
During that time, the team will play two ammeter teams. Those being Trappers Cecina on May 25 and Petroriani Roma on May 28. They will also have a joint practice on May 24 with Guelfi Firenze, who are the reigning champions of football in Italy's highest level of competition.
The Eagles will also do some sightseeing at places such as the Coliseum, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Vatican.
Janus adds that the college students will learn a lot on the trip.
“Realistically, it’s going to be a lifetime experience for these guys," Janus said. "It’s going to be a one-of-a-kind trip. They get to go with 85 of their teammates. They’re on a plane together. They’re traveling all over together. Especially us as Americans, can’t even fathom how old some of the stuff is we’re going to see. But the reality is the type of experience that these guys are going to have is just going to be so special to them.”
The players are very excited as many have never left their home country before and feel their bonds will grow on the other side of the world.
“It’s going to be a new experience," senior tight end Dustin Schultz said. "I think it’ll be really fun. I get to do it with all my brothers and it’s going to be super fun. It’ll be different. I think it’s good for us to get some extra work in now like we usually wouldn’t get to do after spring ball. I think that’s going to be really good for the team.”
“It was awesome," senior wide receiver Tyler Stoltenburg said. "They were surprised because we didn’t know about it until right after the season. It’s going to be a great experience. I hope to learn a little bit more about their culture. I don’t know a lot about Italy so it’ll be a great experience.”
“I think I’ve got to try the pizza and pasta everywhere I can," sophomore linebacker Tanner Newlin said. "I had gelato recommended to me by some family who have been there, so I’ll have to try that. A successful trip for the team would be growing as a football team. Growing closer as brothers. That’s about it. Having a great time while we’re over there.”
Janus added that the NCAA limits the team to just 10 practices during the spring. However, this trip allows them to have 10 more either at Roger Harring Stadium or in Italy alongside professional football players.