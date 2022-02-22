 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Some Waves of Heavier Winter Precipitation This Morning...

.A wintry mix of precipitation was found across the area this
morning. Mainly snow was found in southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa...with occasionally a mix of sleet. South of
Interstate 90, freezing rain and sleet were falling and ice
accumulations were occurring.

As the day progresses, expect waves of precipitation with a change
over to mostly snow. Ice accumulations will be highest across
southwest Wisconsin, especially far southern Grant county, up to
two-tenths of an inch. Snow amounts will be light in most areas,
with 1-3 inches near and northwest of a Rochester, Minnesota to
Medford, Wisconsin line.

Travel will be challenging today, especially off of the main
roads. Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will be slick.
Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans
accordingly.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

&&

WIAA 2022 Boys State Basketball Tournament Brackets announced

  • Updated
  • 0
2022 WIAA Magic Of March Logo

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WXOW) - The WIAA has released the brackets for the 2022 Boys State Basketball Tournaments.

All games in all sections are at 7 p.m.

Division 2

Tuesday, March 1

#11 Sparta @ #6 Menomonie

#10 Logan @ #7 Holmen

Friday, March 4

#1 Central vs. winner of #9 Hayward/#8 New Richmond

#5 Tomah @ #4 Rice Lake

#3 Onalaska vs. winner of Sparta/Menomonie

#2 River Falls vs. winner of Holmen/Logan 

Division 3

Tuesday, March 1

#9 Altoona @ #8 Westby

#12 Arcadia @ #5 Mauston

#11 Adams-Friendship @ #6 G-E-T

#10 Viroqua @ #7 Black River Falls

Friday, March 4

#1 West Salem vs. winner of Altoona/Westby

#4 Wisconsin Dells vs. winner of Mauston/Arcadia

#3 Elk Mound vs. winner of Adams-Friendship/G-E-T

#2 Stanley-Boyd vs. winner of Black River Falls/Viroqua

NOTE: Prairie du Chien plays at Evansville on March 1 in Section 3. The winner of that game faces #2 seed Columbus on March 4 at a location TBD. 

Get the NEW WIAA Magic of March App

Division 4 

Tuesday, March 1

#9 C-FC @ #8 Fennimore

#12 Iowa-Grant @ #5 Cashton 

#11 Riverdale @ #6 Aquinas

#10 Lancaster @ #7 Melrose-Mindoro

#1 Mineral Point vs. winner of C-FC/Fennimore

#3 Luther vs. winner of Riverdale/Aquinas

#2 River Ridge vs. winner of Lancaster/Melrose-Mindoro

In Sectional 1, #4 Whitehall plays the winner of the Plum City/Elmwood vs. Cadott game on March 4. 

Division 5

Tuesday, March 1

#16 Wonewoc-Center @ #1 Bangor

#9 Gilmanton @ #8 Loyal

#12 New Lisbon @ #5 Hillsboro

#13 Greenwood @ #4 Alma/Pepin

#14 Eleva-Strum @ #3 Royall

#11 Alma Center Lincoln @ #6 Pittsville

#10 Brookwood @ #7 Coulee Christian/Providence Academy (La Crosse)

#15 Independence @ #2 Blair-Taylor

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, March 1

#9 De Soto @ #8 Highland

#13 Kickapoo @ #4 North Crawford

#14 La Farge/Youth Initiative @ #3 Southwestern

#10 Ithaca @ #7 Cassville

#15 Weston @ #2 Seneca

#1 Wauzeka-Steuben vs. winner of De Soto/Highland game

