WIAA 2022 Boys State Basketball Tournament Brackets announced

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WXOW) - The WIAA has released the brackets for the 2022 Boys State Basketball Tournaments.
All games in all sections are at 7 p.m.
Division 2
Tuesday, March 1
#11 Sparta @ #6 Menomonie
#10 Logan @ #7 Holmen
Friday, March 4
#1 Central vs. winner of #9 Hayward/#8 New Richmond
#5 Tomah @ #4 Rice Lake
#3 Onalaska vs. winner of Sparta/Menomonie
#2 River Falls vs. winner of Holmen/Logan
Division 3
Tuesday, March 1
#9 Altoona @ #8 Westby
#12 Arcadia @ #5 Mauston
#11 Adams-Friendship @ #6 G-E-T
#10 Viroqua @ #7 Black River Falls
Friday, March 4
#1 West Salem vs. winner of Altoona/Westby
#4 Wisconsin Dells vs. winner of Mauston/Arcadia
#3 Elk Mound vs. winner of Adams-Friendship/G-E-T
#2 Stanley-Boyd vs. winner of Black River Falls/Viroqua
NOTE: Prairie du Chien plays at Evansville on March 1 in Section 3. The winner of that game faces #2 seed Columbus on March 4 at a location TBD.
Division 4
Tuesday, March 1
#9 C-FC @ #8 Fennimore
#12 Iowa-Grant @ #5 Cashton
#11 Riverdale @ #6 Aquinas
#10 Lancaster @ #7 Melrose-Mindoro
#1 Mineral Point vs. winner of C-FC/Fennimore
#3 Luther vs. winner of Riverdale/Aquinas
#2 River Ridge vs. winner of Lancaster/Melrose-Mindoro
In Sectional 1, #4 Whitehall plays the winner of the Plum City/Elmwood vs. Cadott game on March 4.
Division 5
Tuesday, March 1
#16 Wonewoc-Center @ #1 Bangor
#9 Gilmanton @ #8 Loyal
#12 New Lisbon @ #5 Hillsboro
#13 Greenwood @ #4 Alma/Pepin
#14 Eleva-Strum @ #3 Royall
#11 Alma Center Lincoln @ #6 Pittsville
#10 Brookwood @ #7 Coulee Christian/Providence Academy (La Crosse)
#15 Independence @ #2 Blair-Taylor
Tuesday, March 1
#9 De Soto @ #8 Highland
#13 Kickapoo @ #4 North Crawford
#14 La Farge/Youth Initiative @ #3 Southwestern
#10 Ithaca @ #7 Cassville
#15 Weston @ #2 Seneca
#1 Wauzeka-Steuben vs. winner of De Soto/Highland game