WIAA Boys Hockey pairings set

(WQOW)- The 2023 WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament brackets have been released, and some area teams have earned the top seed in their sections.
Below are the seedings and game times for area hockey programs:
Division 1
#1 Eau Claire Memorial - First round bye - hosts #9 Tomah/Sparta or #8 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Feb. 16 or 17
#12 Ashland Co-op at #5 Chippewa Falls - Feb. 14
#13 Merrill Co-op at #4 Hudson - Feb. 14
#14 Barron Co-op at #3 Superior - Feb. 14
#10 D.C. Everest at #7 Eau Claire North - Feb. 14
Division 2 - Sectional 1
#8 Chequamegon Co-op at #1 New Richmond - Feb. 16 or 17
#5 Frederic Co-op at #4 Hayward - Feb. 16 or 17
#6 Medford/Rib Lake at #3 Rice Lake - Feb. 16 or 17
#7 Spooner at #2 Amery Co-op - Feb. 16 or 17
Division 2 - Sectional 3
#8 Viroqua Co-op at #1 Black River Falls Co-op - Feb. 16 or 17
#5 River Falls at #4 Regis/Altoona/McDonell Central - Feb. 16 or 17
#6 Somerset Co-op at #3 Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central - Feb. 16 or 17
#7 West Salem/Bangor at #2 Menomonie - Feb. 16 or 17