WIAA Boys Soccer Sectional Championship: Aquinas meets the Eagles in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Blugolds matched up with Northland Pines with a trip to State on the line.
The scoring started in the 36th minute. Harrison Griffith takes the toss in, dribbles around the defense, and rings the far post before finding the back of the net. Blugolds up 1-0 at the half.
5ist minute now. Andy Sutton lines up a free kick about 25 yards out. He beats the keeper and buries his 40th goal of the season.
The Eagles would add a last minute goal, but would come up short.
The Blugolds hang on for a 2-1 win, punching their ticket to the State Tournament in Milwaukee.
Sutton told us after the game how this is all due to the heart of the team: "Today just showed all the hard work we put in the whole year, you know. At the beginning of the year, this was obviously our goal. I don't know if all of us believed it, but y'know. We made it this far and we didn't wanna stop here, so we're going to State, baby."