WIAA Div. 4 Regional Basketball: Bangor and Blugolds battle in Semifinals

BANGOR, Wisc. (WXOW) - Two local teams match up with a trip to the Regional Finals on the line.
The Blugolds started the game hot, building a 5-point lead at the break (27-22).
The Cardinals came alive in the second half, including a 12-0 run to take the lead. Aquinas would make up the deficit, as the lead went back and forth between the teams.
Dustin McDonald would break the tie with 1.2 seconds remaining. Aquinas tries to heave up a prayer, but it comes up short.
Bangor wins it 54-52. They will host #3 Mineral Point for the Regional Title Saturday night.
Tanner Jones led the Cardinals with 20 points, while McDonald added 17. The Blugolds were paced by Andrew Sutton (13) and Walter Berns (12).