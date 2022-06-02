WIAA Div. 4 Sectional Championship: Lady Knights meet the Pioneers

NEW LISBON, Wisc. (WXOW) - With only one win standing between them and the State tournament, Luther softball hit the road Thursday afternoon to square off with Westfield on neutral ground.
The Pioneers get things rolling early, taking Hannah Matzke's first pitch deep to right field for the leadoff home run.
Luther gets that run back in the 2nd inning. Sarah Yonkovich drives in 2 on a dribbler up the middle to give her team the lead.
The Lady Knights would build on that lead in the 4th. Again, it's Yonkovich dribbling one in nearly the same place to bring in 2 more runs. Luther leads 1-4 after 4.
Westfield gets one run back, but the Lady Knights would not let up. They would bring in 5 more runs before all was done, including a 2-run home run by starting pitcher Hannah Matzke.
Luther advances to their first State Tournament berth in school history following the 9-2 win.
They will play again Thursday, June 9 in Madison.