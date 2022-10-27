WIAA Division 2 Boys Soccer Sectionals: Vikings visit the Timberwolves, take it to extra time

TOMAH, Wisc. (WXOW) - After both teams collected upsets in their Regionals, they face off for the third time this year. Only 1 goal has been scored in the 2 games so far this year, it came in an early season win by Tomah.
Nearing the 80 minute mark in the scoreless tie, Trey Torkelson only needs to beat the goalie. The keeper has great body control and keeps the ball out. We head to extra time.
To the second period of extra time, Dane Vervoren beats the defense and buries the first score of the game.
Vincent Waringa looks to answer right back on the other side, but Trevin Johnson gets fully extended and stops the shot. He collects the shutout as his team wins it 1-0.
The Timberwolves advance to Saturday's Sectional Championship at Pulaski High School at 1:00pm.