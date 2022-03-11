WIAA Division 2 Girls Semi-Final: Pewaukee ends Reedsburg's season in D2 semifinal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Reedsburg brought in a perfect record for their Division 2 semifinal game against Pewaukee Friday afternoon at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
The Pirates proved too much for the Beavers as their season comes to an end with a 73-43 loss.
Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney tied the game up at 25 with 2:00 left in the first half on a three pointer. The tie lasted only 14 seconds as Ava Westerman scored her only points of the half on a three to give the Pirates the lead. Back-to-back threes from Sarah Newcomer made the lead 34-25 at halftime.
In the second half, the Beavers were never able to make any inroads on the Pewaukee lead. Amy Terrian led the way for the Pirates in the second half. She scored double figures to push the lead out for Pewaukee that Reedsburg couldn't come back from. She led all scorers with 31 points. 20 of those points came in the second half.
Megan Zielsdorf and Sarah Newcomer each had 10 for Pewaukee.
For Reedsburg, Sydney Cherney had 17 to lead the team while Mahra Wieman scored 16.
Pewaukee takes on Notre Dame, who defeated Menomonie in the earlier Division 2 semifinal. Tipoff for the game is 6:35 pm Saturday evening.