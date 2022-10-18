WIAA Division 2 Volleyball Regionals: Logan welcomes Prairie du Chien

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Rangers kick off Playoff action with a home match-up against the Blackhawks.
Prairie du Chien came out hot. A Logan spike was stopped in its tracks by Avery Thompson. The Blackhawks lead by as much as 9 early on.
Finally, the Ranger offense began rolling. Aaliyah Hamilton splits the blockers for a massive kill.
Logan getting it done at the net. Jazzy Davis and Ava Dettwiler combine for a block at the net.
That lethal duo of Dettwiler and Davis teaming up again and again. Davis collects one of her 16 kills on the night, while Dettwiler is credited with an assist, one of 22 for her.
The Rangers drop set 1, but rally back and win the next 3: 20-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-14.
Notable Rangers:
Jazzy Davis - 16 kills, 1 aces, 4 Assists, 8 digs, 4 blocks; Ella Boge - 1 kill, 6 Assists, 4 aces, 22 digs; Ava Dettwiler - 12 kills, 22 Assists, 17 digs