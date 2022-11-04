 Skip to main content
WIAA Division 3 Football Playoffs: Panthers host Notre Dame Academy in Round 3

  • Updated
  • 0
West Salem Football
Billy Hatfield

The Tritons hit the road Friday night to play a wet, hazy game against the Coulee Conference Champs.

It's the Panthers pouncing early. Brennan Kennedy collects the opening punt, breaks a few tackles and is off to the races. 82 yards to the house puts West Salem up 7-0.

It doesn't take long for Notre Dame to strike back. The Tritons end their opening drive with a short punch in from Ian Blom to tie the game at 7-7.

West Salem looks to end the half with a lead. With only 24 seconds left, Brett McConkey connects with Kennedy for a 13 yard score.

But the half wasn't over yet. A quick drive by the Tritons results in a James Flanigan 25 yard touchdown with 0:03 on the clock. It's even at 14-14 at halftime.

It was all about the defense in the second half. Still tied up with less than 5 minutes, the Panthers run a little trickery and Andy Johnson finds McConkey for the 25 yard score.

West Salem clinches the 21-14 win at home. They advance to next Saturday's State Qualifyiing game, a rematch of their first game this year, Onalaska.

