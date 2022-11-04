WIAA Division 3 Football Playoffs: Panthers host Notre Dame Academy in Round 3

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Tritons hit the road Friday night to play a wet, hazy game against the Coulee Conference Champs.
It's the Panthers pouncing early. Brennan Kennedy collects the opening punt, breaks a few tackles and is off to the races. 82 yards to the house puts West Salem up 7-0.
It doesn't take long for Notre Dame to strike back. The Tritons end their opening drive with a short punch in from Ian Blom to tie the game at 7-7.
West Salem looks to end the half with a lead. With only 24 seconds left, Brett McConkey connects with Kennedy for a 13 yard score.
But the half wasn't over yet. A quick drive by the Tritons results in a James Flanigan 25 yard touchdown with 0:03 on the clock. It's even at 14-14 at halftime.
It was all about the defense in the second half. Still tied up with less than 5 minutes, the Panthers run a little trickery and Andy Johnson finds McConkey for the 25 yard score.
West Salem clinches the 21-14 win at home. They advance to next Saturday's State Qualifyiing game, a rematch of their first game this year, Onalaska.