WIAA Division 3 Volleyball Sectionals: Norse welcome Aquinas

WESTBY, Wisc. (WXOW) - After advancing through the Regionals, the two teams squared off Thursday night for a trip to the Sectional Championship.
Westby is looking to add on to the 1 set lead. Emily Collins with one of her 20 kills on the night.
The Blugolds seemed to have every answer in set 2. Addy Foor slams down the kill as Aquinas claims the second set.
In set 3, again it's Collins bringing the kill from the back row this time. This was part of a 10 point Norse rally that would prove impossible to come back from. Westby only allows 8 points in the third set.
The Norsemen claim the game in 4 sets, and now advance to play St. Croix Falls on Saturday for a trip to State.