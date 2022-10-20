WIAA Division 4 Boys Soccer Regionals: Blugolds hosting Pacelli

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Aquinas gets to start the playoffs on their home turf, where just 18 days prior, they beat this same Cardinals team 8-0.
The Blugolds showing off their offense early. Andrew Sutton finds the back of the net only 11 seconds into the match.
Sutton would bury his second goal in the 35th minute as the Blugolds start to pull away. The Senior would collect 2 more scores before the match was finished.
Aquinas runs away with the 7-0 final and will face Columbus Catholic on Saturday.