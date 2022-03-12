WIAA Division 4 Championship: Mineral Point takes gold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Mineral Point claimed the 2022 WIAA Girls Division 4 State Basketball title with a win over Laconia Saturday at the Resch Center.
Last year's runner-up took the gold ball this year by a final score of 53-42 over the Lady Spartans.
It's the second gold ball in school history.
The Pointers were led by Ella Chambers who averaged 10.7 ppg during the regular season. She dropped in 15 of the Pointers 22 points in the first half. She finished with 20 in the game.
They kept building on that lead in the second half with a Chambers three pointer pushing the lead to 17 at 43-26.
A Molly Duel layup with 1:14 cut the lead to 8, but the Lady Spartans couldn't get any closer.
For Laconia, they were led by Tierney Madigan with 14. Molly Johannes had 11.
Ella Chambers led all scorers with 20. Mallory Lindsey scored 14 points for the Pointers, 13 of those in the second half.