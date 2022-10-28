WIAA Football Playoffs Round 2: Unbeaten Onalaska hosting Medford

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Hilltoppers were at home Friday night to welcome the Warriors for round 2 of the playoffs.
Onalaska threatening on their opening drive. Adam Skifton rolls back and hits Nicky Odom, whose dive will end up just short of the goal line. That sets up an easy run for Brady Kuhn. It's 6-0 Hilltoppers.
Warriors look to answer back through the air, put the pass is tracked down and picked off by Matty Burnette.
Burnette gets to add to his quarterback stats. He takes the pitch and finds Skifton in the endzone. Onalaska leads it 14-0 after a quarter.
It would be more of the same in the second quarter. Skifton connects with Kuhn on the short pass, and all he sees is green. He takes it 36 yards for the 28-0 lead.
Nicky Odom was filling up the highlight reel. He pulls in an incredible diving catch for a first down, just to set up his own diving score a few plays later. "If it gets to other people to get going, I mean, they doubled me on some of the plays, it gets other guys open. And that's fine with me. If they wanna punt it away, we'll get good field position and we'll score another touchdown on them."
The Hilltoppers win the game 42-12. They will welcome Rice Lake next Friday, the team that knocked them out of last year's playoffs.