WIAA Girls Division 1 Championship: Kettle Moraine takes gold over Appleton East

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Led by Grace Grocholski, the Kettle Moraine Lasers defeated the Appleton East Patriots 69-53 for the Division 1 2022 WIAA Girls State Basketball gold ball.
Grocholski scored 15 of her points in the first half on the way to a 31-26 halftime lead.
She continued in the second half by scoring nine of the team's first 13 points to build a 44-34 lead. She later contributed six free throws and a layup to further the Lasers lead.
Grocholski finished the game with 34 points.
For Appleton, Emily LaChapell and Logan Lowry had 19 and 17, respectively. Lowry's basket early in the second half cut the Lasers' lead to 4, but the team fell into a scoring drought where they only put up three points in about seven-and-a-half minutes.
Meanwhile, Kettle Moraine continued to score to build a lead as large as 19 at one point.
Lowry also fouled out with 4:14 remaining in the game, although by then the game was no longer in doubt.
This is the second title for Kettle Moraine Girls Basketball. Their first came in 1999.