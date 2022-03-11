WIAA Girls Division 1 Semi-Final: Appleton East downs Brookfield East to get to Championship Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Appleton East survives a comeback attempt from Brookfield East to pull out a 44-40 win in a Division 1 semifinal game in the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Green Bay Friday night.
Down just three at the break, Appleton East early in the second half built an 11 point lead at 41-30 on Emily LaChapell's jumper with 9:13 left.
Then the shooting went cold for the Patriots and the Spartans began slowly trimming the Patriots lead. Brookfield scored ten unanswered points to pull to 41-40 with 4:14 left on a three by Annika Pluemer.
As the game wound down, it came down to the free throw line. Two free throws by Logan Lowry with 1:12 and :35 seconds left extended Appleton's lead to 43-40.
She contributed on the other end with a big block of a potential game tying shot by Brookfield East. On the inbounds play, Addison Doyle had another chance to tie the game, but the shot bounced off the rim.
Emily LaChapell grabbed the rebound, was fouled, and made one of two free throws with nine seconds left to close out the scoring and the game.
She finished with 20 points in the game. Sammi Beyer had 9 and Logan Lowry had 6 for the Patriots.
For Brookfield, Annika Pluemer scored 10, with Shae Kelly adding 9 and Dre Alberts and Maddy McGath 8 each.
The Patriots now play Kettle Moraine Lasers who defeated De Pere earlier in the evening. The championship game for Division 1 is set to start at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday.