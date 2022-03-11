WIAA Girls Division 1 Semi-Final: Kettle Moraine beats De Pere to advance to title game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a game of runs for the De Pere Redbirds that spelled the end of their season after a 66-47 loss to Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Girls Division 1 Semifinal.
In front of a large crowd at the Resch Center, the first run took the shape of not being able to score until the 10:16 mark of the first half when McKenna Ciesleczyk finally got De Pere on the board.
For the rest of the half, they played hard on both ends and managed to cut the lead to 28-23 at halftime. Lily Randgaard hit a jumper with six seconds left to give the Lasers that margin.
The second run came to start the second half. This one was on offense. Kettle Moraine went on an 18-6 run that put them ahead 46-29.
From that point, despite the efforts of Jordan Meulemans, who scored nine of her points in the second half, the Redbirds weren't able to close the gap.
For Kettle Moraine, they were led by Lily Randgaard with 17, followed by Braelyn Torres with 15, and Grace Grocholski with 12.
De Pere's top scorer was Jordan Meulemans who finished with 20 points. McKenna Ciesleczyk had 9 for the Redbirds.
The Lasers take on the winner of the Brookfield East/Appleton East game. Tip off is at approximately 8:15 p.m.