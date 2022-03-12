WIAA Girls Division 2 Championship: Notre Dame makes it back-to-back D2 titles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - A flurry of three point baskets in the second half gave the defending champion Notre Dame Tritons the momentum to carry the team to victory in the Division 2 WIAA Girls State Basketball Championship game Saturday night.
Down 36-30, the game was still in reach for Pewaukee when Trista Fayta hit four three pointers and Peyton Musial hit one more in the space of just under two minutes to give the Tritons a 15 point lead with 10:02 remaining.
Although Sarah Newcomer and Amy Terrian led the Pirates on the floor, the team couldn't get any closer than 10 the rest of the way.
The Tritons went on to win 68-54.
Leading scorers for Notre Dame were Trista Fayta who had 27. Sarah Hardwick had 17. Sydney Whitehouse had 13.
For Pewaukee, the top scorer was Amy Terrian with 16. Sarah Newcomer had 14.
This isn't the first time the team won back-to-back state titles. They also took gold in both the 2013 and 2014 seasons.