WIAA Girls Division 2 Semi-Final: Notre Dame beats Menomonie

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Notre Dame fought off a challenge from a determined Menomonie team on its way to a win and a berth in the Division 2 State Title Game with a 64-45 win Friday afternoon.
The Triton's Grace Grzesk's three pointer at the 5:01 mark of the 1st half broke a 24-24 tie and the lead that they kept for the remainder of the game.
At the break, they led 35-30.
The Mustangs kept Notre Dame's lead down to single digits for the first part of the second half, but eventually the Tritons began pulling away after scores by Sydney Whitehouse and Trista Fayta with just under five minutes left.
Mary Berg had 12 for Menomonie. Emma Mommsen finished with 8.
For Notre Dame, they had four players end in double figures. Hope Barington had 13, Trista Fayta and Gracie Grzesk each had 12, and Sydney Whitehouse had 10.
On Saturday night, the Tritons face the winner of the Pewaukee/Reedsburg game in the Division 2 championship game. Tip off is 6:35 p.m.