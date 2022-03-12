WIAA Girls Division 3 Championship: Waupun outduels Freedom for the state title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - A hot shooting Waupun Warriors team downed the Freedom Irish to win the Division 3 WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.
The claimed the gold ball with a 63-42 win at the Resch Center in Green Bay Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors had six on the board before the Irish scored their first points on a basket by Megan Alexander. She had eight in the first half.
Abbie Aalsma and Kayl Petersen each had a solid first half with 11 points each.
The score at the half was 33-22.
Early in the second half, the Irish went on a 7-0 run to cut the Waupun lead to just five at 34-29. It was then the Warriors turn to go on an 11-0 run to bring the lead out to 45-29.
As the second half progressed, Waupun extended their lead by as much as 24 with just under four minutes remaining.
For Freedom, Megan Alexander finished with 11 points, eight of those coming in the first half. Sadie Jarmolowicz had nine with only two in the second half.
Waupun was led by Abbie Aalsma with 22 points. Kayl Petersen had 15.
It's the first state title for the Lady Warriors basketball team.