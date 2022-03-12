WIAA Girls Division 5 Championship: Randolph wins first state title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Randolph Rockets finished a perfect season with a win in the Division 5 WIAA Girls State Basketball Championship Saturday in Green Bay.
The 47-31 win gave Randolph their first state championship in girls basketball.
The Rockets, behind leading scorer Jorey Buwalda eight points, took the lead early in the first half and slowly built it out to a 28-17 score at the break.
Cold shooting and turnovers on Assumption's part held them to only 14 points in the second half.
Three players finished in double digits for the Rockets. Maddie DeVries had 11. Jorey Buwalda and Abby Katsma each had 10.
For Assumption, Ainara Sainz de Rozas had 11 with Anna Schooley adding 7.