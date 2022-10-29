 Skip to main content
WIAA Girls Volleyball Sectional Championship: Panthers and Blackhawks square off at Wanek Arena

  • Updated
  • 0
West Salem Volleyball

West Salem taking on Bloomer volleyball with a ticket to state on the line

ARCADIA, Wisc. (WXOW) - West Salem meets up with Bloomer to compete for a trip to the State Tourney.

Panthers getting it done in set 1. Makena Ihle slams one down as the Panthers rally to take the set 27-25.

Don't count the Blackhawks out, though. Isabel Rubenzer drills one onto the Panther side.

Bloomer would lead by as much as 8 in set 2. Bella Seibel slams it down and her team is rolling.

Blackhawks with a chance to close it out. Ciarra Seibel gets the final point and punches her team's ticket to state.

After the Panthers claim set 1, Bloomer wins 3 straight to take the match 3 sets to 1.

