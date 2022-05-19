WIAA keeping State Track Meet in La Crosse through 2026

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The WIAA announced Thursday that it has reached a new agreement with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Explore La Crosse to host the State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse through 2026.
In a statement from the WIAA, the agreement with the university gives the WIAA "usage of the entire Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex as well as Mitchell Hall; and, starting in 2023, the Fieldhouse during the State Meet."
“On behalf of the 516 schools in the membership, the WIAA extends gratitude for the generous support of Explore La Crosse and the supporting community, in welcoming this event to Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex at UW-La Crosse for the next five years,” Executive Director Stephanie Hauser said in the statement. “The outstanding track and field facility as well as the support of the community and the university make this the greatest of experiences for all who take part – student-athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and spectators.”
It is a continuation of the track and field championships at UW-La Crosse since 1990 with the exception of 2020 when it was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.
According to the WIAA, the meet has an average attendance of nearly 16,000 people during its time in La Crosse, with the average of 21,000 in the five years before the pandemic.
Economically, the championships bring in approximately $4 million to the La Crosse area according to the WIAA.
“UW-La Crosse is very pleased to carry on its 32 year partnership with the WIAA and continue serving as the host site for the State Track Meet,” UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow said. “It’s a tremendous event that showcases the outstanding hospitality of the La Crosse community. UWL would especially like to recognize the efforts of Explore La Crosse and the local business community which were instrumental in keeping the State Track Meet in La Crosse for years to come.”
“Explore La Crosse is extremely proud to have helped facilitate this long-term agreement and secure the event for our area for years to come,” said A.J. Frels, Executive Director of Explore La Crosse. “I honestly cannot say thank you enough to those corporate sponsors, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and the WIAA for working with us and making this agreement come to fruition.
"We are truly blessed to have so many great champion companies and organizations located in our communities,” he added. “They combined to create a regional effort to help ensure the La Crosse region retains this signature event and its enormous economic impact on the tourism industry in our area.”
This year's meet is set for June 3-4.