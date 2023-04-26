WIAA passes competitive balance plan

Stevens Point, Wis. (WXOW) The WIAA passed a new plan Wednesday that they hope will address competitive balance, which has been a hot topic for years.
The plan focuses on elevating programs to a higher division using a points-based system stemming from post-season success.
The plan would allow other programs to move to a lower division if they struggle to maintain competitiveness.
The points system will be based on how far a team goes in the playoffs.
It will go into effect before the start of the 2024-25 school year.
For a much more detailed look at the plan, click here: Competitive Balance.pdf - Google Drive