WIAA Regional Basketball: #2 Hilltoppers host #3 Central in season rubber match

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Two of the top local teams have split their 2 games so far this year, with the road team winning each time. Onalaska hopes that trend will end as they welcome the Riverhawks for the Regional Title.
Defense reigned supreme in the first half, with the teams combining for only 36 points (18-18). It was the Hilltoppers getting hot first in the second half, starting it out on a 9-0 run.
The Riverhawks would cut into the lead, only to be answered back by Onalaska. Central trailed 39-30 with only 5:00 remaining.
That's when the Riverhawks put together a 9-0 run of their own.
With only 7 seconds left, Nic Williams drives to the basket and lays it in high off the glass for the game winner.
And the road win trend continues, Central wins it 41-39. They will meet Medford in the Sectional Semifinals Thursday, March 9.