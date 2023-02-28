WIAA Regional Basketball: Red Hawks welcome Altoona in Round 1 action

GALESVILLE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Round 1 of Regional action kicks off with the #6-seeded G-E-T squad hosting the #11-seed Railroaders.
The long balls were flying as the teams traded the lead and 3 balls. Altoona's Keaton Camastral hit 6 long range balls before the halftime buzzer to help his team lead 38-31.
The Red Hawk defense came alive in the second half, and they brought the game to a tie 58-58. Overtime is needed to determine whose season would come to an end.
It was all G-E-T in the extra time, outscoring the opponent 8-3. With 4 scorers in double digits, they claim the 66-61 victory.
Cody Schmitz led the home team with 19, Braden Anibas had 17, Jack Beedle scored 12, and freshman Mason Brone added 11. Altoona's Keaton Camastral led all scorers with 28 points.
The Red Hawks will now travel to face #3 Colby on Friday night.