WIAA Regional Girls Basketball: Riverhawks welcome River Falls in battle of 4 and 5 seeds

  • Updated
  • 0
Central GBB
Billy Hatfield

The Riverhawks host the Wildcats in Regional play. A showdown with #1-ranked Menomonie awaits the winner.

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Riverhawks host the Wildcats in Regional play. A showdown with #1-ranked Menomonie awaits the winner.

Central was on the attack from the tip, building a 14-point lead at halftime. Alahnna Simpson finished a 4-point play with 1.2 seconds left before the break.

The Riverhawks continue their assault in the second half, winning it 60-48.

Simpson led the Riverhawks with half of the team's points (30), Brittney Mislivecek added 11.

Central will now face top-ranked Menomonie on Saturday, February 25.

