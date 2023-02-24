WIAA Regional Girls Basketball: Riverhawks welcome River Falls in battle of 4 and 5 seeds

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Riverhawks host the Wildcats in Regional play. A showdown with #1-ranked Menomonie awaits the winner.
Central was on the attack from the tip, building a 14-point lead at halftime. Alahnna Simpson finished a 4-point play with 1.2 seconds left before the break.
The Riverhawks continue their assault in the second half, winning it 60-48.
Simpson led the Riverhawks with half of the team's points (30), Brittney Mislivecek added 11.
Central will now face top-ranked Menomonie on Saturday, February 25.