 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WIAA Regional Hockey: Cyclones hosting Western Wisconsin Co-op in Quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Cyclone Hockey
Billy Hatfield

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - With a 15-6 regular season record, the Coulee Region Co-op team claimed 3rd place in the Region. They kick off their playoffs hosting the 6th-ranked Stars.

It was the Cyclones taking the early lead off a McKenna LaFleur unassisted goal in Period 1.

The scoring would be stagnant through the 2nd period, before the Cyclones light the lamp 4 times in period 3. Goalie Diana Hanson collects the shutout as the Coulee Region team storms to a 5-0 victory.

LaFleur lit up the statline, finishing the game with 2 goals and 2 assists.

The Cyclones advance to the Regional Semifinals, where they will meet Black River Falls.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you