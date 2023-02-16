WIAA Regional Hockey: Cyclones hosting Western Wisconsin Co-op in Quarterfinals

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - With a 15-6 regular season record, the Coulee Region Co-op team claimed 3rd place in the Region. They kick off their playoffs hosting the 6th-ranked Stars.
It was the Cyclones taking the early lead off a McKenna LaFleur unassisted goal in Period 1.
The scoring would be stagnant through the 2nd period, before the Cyclones light the lamp 4 times in period 3. Goalie Diana Hanson collects the shutout as the Coulee Region team storms to a 5-0 victory.
LaFleur lit up the statline, finishing the game with 2 goals and 2 assists.
The Cyclones advance to the Regional Semifinals, where they will meet Black River Falls.