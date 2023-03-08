 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring heavy snow to the
area. The snow will overspread much of the area Thursday
afternoon and continue through the evening before tapering off
late Thursday night. Snowfall totals are expected to range from
5 to 9 inches with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour look to be possible during the
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations
to occur with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous
travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans
if necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the
afternoon and evening, especially along and south of
Interstate 90.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

WIAA Sectional Basketball: #1 Knights meet #3 Mineral Point in Semifinals

Luther vs. Mineral Point Sectional Basketball

LANCASTER, Wisc. (WXOW) - After a 2 hour drive to the neutral site, the Luther Boys Basketball team looks to get one step closer to State. They face the Pointers Wednesday night for a spot in Saturday's Sectional Championship.

The teams traded early buckets, racking up 4 lead changes in the first 3:00 of the game. The Pointers would put on a run to close out the half, including a buzzer beater lay-up to push the Mineral Point lead to 6 (32-26).

The Knights changed the momentum early in the second half, stealing the lead on a 7-0 scoring run in the first 90 seconds.

The Knights would hold on to the 60-55 victory. They advance to Saturday's Sectional Championship in Baraboo.

