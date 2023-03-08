WIAA Sectional Basketball: #1 Knights meet #3 Mineral Point in Semifinals

LANCASTER, Wisc. (WXOW) - After a 2 hour drive to the neutral site, the Luther Boys Basketball team looks to get one step closer to State. They face the Pointers Wednesday night for a spot in Saturday's Sectional Championship.
The teams traded early buckets, racking up 4 lead changes in the first 3:00 of the game. The Pointers would put on a run to close out the half, including a buzzer beater lay-up to push the Mineral Point lead to 6 (32-26).
The Knights changed the momentum early in the second half, stealing the lead on a 7-0 scoring run in the first 90 seconds.
The Knights would hold on to the 60-55 victory. They advance to Saturday's Sectional Championship in Baraboo.