WIAA Sectional Basketball: Central seeks State berth against New London

MARSHFIELD, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Riverhawks are hoping for a second consecutive trip to Madison, but they must first get through the Bulldogs in the Sectional Championship game.
New London had it rolling from the tip, building a 7-point lead before the Riverhawks could score. Central would go on a 17-6 run, before the Bulldogs finished the half on another 7-0 run. New London led 20-17 at the break.
The Riverhawks controlled the glass on both ends for most of the match. They scored second chance bucket after second chance bucket to take the lead and hold on.
Central punches their ticket to the Kohl Center following the 48-44 win. Their State Semifinal match will be Friday, March 17.