WIAA Sectional Girls Basketball: Blugolds seek 6th State berth in last 7 years

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisc. (WXOW) - After falling just short at the Sectional Championship last year, the Aquinas girls basketball team hopes to return to State for the 6th time since 2017. The must first get through a tough Cuba City squad.
Aquinas ran into foul trouble early on in this one, with Cuba City in the bonus less than 5:00 into the match. The Cubans would carry that momentum to a 34-31 halftime lead.
The Blugolds answer back with a 3 ball to start the second half, and the lead goes back and forth.
With only 7.2 seconds remaining in the contest, the Blugolds are leading by 2. Cuba City inbounds the ball, but the following pass is picked off by Macy Donarski and laid in for 2.
The Blugolds punch their ticket to Green Bay with the 67-63 win.
Donarski led the way with 25 points, while Samantha Davis added 16 and Autumn Passehl dropped 14.
After the game we asked Donarski how the team pulled it off: "We had to get it done, right. Willing to do anything to get a win. A few big steals at the end, a few huge shots from Autumn Passehl and Shea Bahr. Everyone just stepped up when we needed them."
Coach Dave Donarski also expressed his admiration of the team: "I'm still trying to piece together how the heck we won that game, in truth. The grit that these kids have, the love for one another. The ability to fight through adversity. It was really, really special, so I couldn't be prouder of these kids."