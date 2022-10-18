WIAA Soccer Regionals: Holmen and Central match up for third time

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Vikings have tied (2-2) and lost (0-2) their previous matches with the Conference Champion Riverhawks this year, but they hope a neutral site will finally give them the edge to deliver Central's first loss.
Riverhawks trying to answer back after an early first half score by the Vikings. Landon Larson pulls ahead of the defense, but his shot is gobbled up by keeper Caleb Lor.
Holmen looking to extend their lead with a header at the net. Mason Rauch fans on the catch, but luckily Cody Beitlich is there to sacrifice his body and keep the deficit at only 1.
With only 30 seconds remaining, Devin Wilkerson has a breakaway and only the goalie to beat. His shot ricochets off the goal post and out of bounds.
The Vikings hand Central their first loss, and draws their season to a close. 1-0 the final.