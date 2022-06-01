What to expect when coming to UW-La Crosse for the state track meet

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you're planning on coming to UW-La Crosse for the WIAA State Track meet, here are a few things to know before you arrive.
TICKETS
There are no on-site tickets. All tickets must be ordered online. Those tickets can be purchased here.
PARKING
For this year's championships, the university is changing to what they're describing as a "free flow" parking model that does away with long lines of cars waiting to pay cash to enter campus to get to the meet.
Instead, visitors can pay for their parking online either with the Passport Parking mobile app or with a pay station. They're recommending people purchase a permit online or download the app before coming to campus.
Click here for to purchase a permit
With the online parking portal, people can purchase permits for multiple days for the full meet permit. By using the Passport Parking mobile app, they are only available on the day of use.
The university still plans to have staff from Police and Parking Services directing vehicles to specific parking lots.
Additional Spectator Information
Please contact Parking Services at 608.785.8061 or by email with questions. Their email address is parking@uwlax.edu
Then of course, there's the meet itself. Here's a preview of what you can expect.