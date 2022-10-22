WIAA Volleyball Division 1 Playoffs: Vikings host DeForest for Regional Finals

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Vikings welcome the Lady Norskies, the winner is named Regional Champion.
After dropping set 1, Holmen is storming back in set 2. Rayna McArdle fires a kill across the court.
The Vikings defense putting in some work at the net. Kyla Christnovich goes up for the block and delivers it right back to sender.
Set point when Grace Eickhoff finds Izzy Jahr for the massive kill. Holmen finishes set 2 on a 10-3 run.
We would need to go all 5 sets, before the Vikings could finally pull away. They advance to Sectionals next week.