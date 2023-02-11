 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WIAA Wrestling Regionals: Aquinas hosts Division 3 tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Aquinas Wrestling
Billy Hatfield

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - One of the top teams in the state all year, the Blugolds start their quest for a team title on their home court.

Aquinas was absolutely dominant, taking 1st place in 9 of the 14 weight classes: Roger Flege-106, Jake Fitzpatrick-113, Jesse Penchi-138, Zach Malin-145, Tate Flege-152, Calvin Hargrove-160, David Malin-170, Tyson Martin-195, Brady Lehnherr-220. The team doubled the amount of points scored by second place Pittsville.

Blair-Taylor's Jackson Shramek will join the 9 Blugolds moving on, as he claimed the title at 182.

They will hope to continue their winning ways at the Sectional on Tuesday, February 14.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you